Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Cleeve Hurdle

Cleeve Hurdle

15:35 Cheltenham, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Botox Has (Gary Moore/Caoilin Quinn)

Enhanced a good record fresh when adding a West Yorkshire Hurdle to his CV at Wetherby in November. Not disgraced when sixth of 10 to Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascotfollowing month so this course winner is shortlisted with visor added.

2. Champ (Nicky Henderson/Jonjo O'Neill Jr)

Very talented hurdler/chaser who resumed after eight months off and a wind operation with a good fourth of 10 to Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month. Needs considering with that run under his belt.

3. Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott/Rex Dingle)

Tough and likeable sort who narrowly denied Paisley Park in Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in December (6 lb worse off here) and backed it up with a solid third of 10 to Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Runner-up in this 12 months ago and he's well in the mix again.

4. Paisley Park (Emma Lavelle/Tom Bellamy)

Veteran stayer but he showns no signs of slowing down and has gone down only narrrowly in Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury (6 lb better off with Dashel Drasher) and Ascot's Long Walk Hurdle (beaten short head by Crambo) this term. Already a three-time winner of this and looks the one to beat again.

5. Flight Deck (Deborah Cole/Chris Ward)

Smart on his day for Jonjo O'Neill and he has taken his form up a notch for his current yard this term, posting an excellent one and three quarter lengths third to Dashel Drasher in Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. Can't be ruled out on that effort.

6. Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins/Harry Cobden)

Top-class chaser who landed the 2022 Grand National. Tongue tied on his return from seven months off and not disgraced back at two and a half miles on just his second run over hurdles when second in conditions event at Limerick 31 days ago. No forlorn hope with his stamina drawn out more here.

7. Strong Leader (Olly Murphy/Gavin Sheehan)

Smart novice hurdler last season (won three times at two miles) and not discredited upped in trip when in the frame in Ascot Grade 2 and Relkeel Hurdle here this winter. More is needed though on his first go at three miles with cheekpieces added.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

Paisley Park has yet to get his head in front this season but has gone with all his old verve in two narrow reverses so this remarkable stayer is fancied to bag a fourth Cleeve Hurdle victory. Dashel Drasher is another most likeable hurdler but he again might have to settle for runner-up spot. Flight Deck, Champ and Botox Has can't be discounted either in a cracking Grade 2.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Paisley Park

2. Dashel Drasher

3. Flight Deck