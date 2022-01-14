Classic Handicap Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Classic Handicap Chase

15:00 Warwick, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Successful pointer and highly-progressive under Rules, winning novice handicaps at Aintree/Cheltenham with more in hand than the bare margin suggests. Big shout if inexperience doesn't hold him back.

2. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Back to form when just denied at Cheltenham on his return and didn't run as badly as the form suggests in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury next time. However, he ran no sort of race in this last year.

3. Notachance (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Looked a staying chaser on the up when beating Achille by half a length in this last year off this mark. Pulled up on his next three starts but hinted at a revival in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock. Visor fitted.

No. 3 Notachance (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 139

4. Achille (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Shaped like a well-handicapped horse for much of way when fifth of 21 in the Becher Chase at Aintree on his return. Built on that when a good fourth in the Welsh National at Chepstow and needs to be considered having been eased 3 lb.

5. Minella Encore (Richard Newland/ Charlie Hammond)

Arguably fortunate when opening his account over fences in an eventful Fakenham handicap on his return. Struggled at Cheltenham next time but quickly got back on track when a ready winner at Ludlow in this headgear.

6. Jerrysback (Philip Hobbs/ Aidan Coleman)

Low-mileage ten-year-old who is often let down by jumping. Went in snatches when third at Ascot four weeks ago and others are more convincing.

7. Chirico Vallis (Neil Mulholland/ Richie McLernon)

Dual hurdle winner last season and put previous efforts in this sphere behind him when scoring by a narrow margin at Chepstow in October. Remains unexposed as a stayer so not taken lightly.

8. Padleyourowncanoe (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Useful chaser for Colin Tizzard and made a positive start for this yard after 15 months off when third in handicap hurdle at Haydock four weeks ago. Entitled to come on for that so is respected back chasing.

No. 8 Padleyourowncanoe SBK 8/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 135

9. Eclair Surf (Emma Lavelle/ Tom Bellamy)

Quickly made up into a useful chaser, winning twice in the mud last term. Jumping has rather let him down this season, going well when making a bad mistake five out at Chepstow six weeks ago. Longer trip may help.

10. Head To The Stars (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent (5))

Has an all-or-nothing profile but he strung two good efforts together for the first time in a while as he registered a third win at Ludlow last month. Still needs treating with caution, however.

11. Gericault Roque (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Dual hurdles winner who has taken very well to chasing, improving again when second at Newbury 17 days ago, pulling clear with another progressive sort. He likely has more to come up in trip again.

No. 11 Gericault Roque (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.7 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 133

12. Grace A Vous Enki (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Useful French chaser who was picked up for a six-figure sum. Has shown clear promise over hurdles for his new yard this season and is an interesting contender back over fences for a yard that has won this three times.

13. No Rematch (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Justified support when making a winning start in this sphere after a year off at Chepstow in February. Shaped much better than the bare result ten months on at Exeter and a bold show is expected now.

14. Captain Tommy (David Bridgwater/ Paddy Brennan)

Gained a breakthrough success over fences on his debut for this yard at Uttoxeter. Back below that winning mark and catching the eye again of late, departing through no fault of his own at Cheltenham last time.

15. Game Line (Peter Bowen/ Ben Jones)

Much improved for this yard, bagging a third win at Fakenham in May. Finished a good third in the Sussex National at Plumpton two weeks ago but was beaten around 10 lengths and this is much more competitive.