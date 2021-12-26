- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Tom Scudamore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 146
Chepstow Racing Tips: Unexposed Brinkley the best bet
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Monday.
"He is able to run off the same mark as when only denied by a nose in the London National..."
NAP
Brinkley showed smart form over hurdles, winning three of his six starts in that sphere, and he scored at the first attempt over fences at Huntingdon a few weeks ago. Brinkley showed an excellent attitude to land that novice chase, sticking to his task well after pressing on a long way out. He was value for more than that winning margin of a length and a quarter, remains open to improvement as a chaser and a mark of 146 undersells his ability.
NEXT BEST
When You're Ready - 13:05 Chepstow
When You're Ready was only third on his chasing debut over two miles at Worcester but he shaped like he needed the experience and a stiffer test. He was a different proposition over this course and distance a few weeks ago, though, as he impressed with how well he jumped and travelled in a strongly-run race before seeing things out thoroughly. When You're Ready scored by four lengths, but he was value for extra having been eased down, and there should be more to come from this lightly-raced chaser. A 7lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him.
EACH-WAY
Last season's winner Secret Reprieve stands out as the one to beat off just a 6lb higher mark, but Deise Aba also looks well handicapped and is good value at a double-figure price. Deise Aba proved inconsistent last season and was pulled-up on three of his four starts (he won at Sandown the time he completed) but Philip Hobbs's team were out of form for most of the campaign, which offers a legitimate excuse. There has been nothing wrong with Deise Aba's two efforts this season, though, as he was runner-up in a handicap hurdle at Aintree last month and filled the same position in the London National a few weeks ago. He is able to run off the same mark as when only denied by a nose in the London National by Highland Hunter and he should give another good account.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Chepstow 27th Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|When Youre Ready
|Paint The Dream
|Duc De Beauchene
|Zambezi Fix
|One For Rosie
|Pink Legend
|Flagrant Delitiep
|Golden Whisky
|Cut The Mustard
|Francky Du Berlais
|Aubusson
Chepstow 27th Dec (3m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Secret Reprieve
|The Big Dog
|Hold That Taught
|Iwilldoit
|Deise Aba
|Highland Hunter
|Potters Corner
|Elegant Escape
|Mighty Thunder
|Hill Sixteen
|Native River
|Discordantly
|Ramses De Teillee
|Evas Oskar
|Achille
|Captain Drake
|Kimberlite Candy
|Truckers Lodge
|Mac Tottie
|Colorado Doc
Chepstow 27th Dec (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brinkley
|Imperial Alcazar
|Pats Fancy
|Getaround
|Storm Arising
|Clemencia
|Landsman