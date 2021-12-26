To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chepstow Racing Tips: Unexposed Brinkley the best bet

Jumps racing at Chepstow
The Welsh Grand National is the feature race at Chepstow on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Monday.

"He is able to run off the same mark as when only denied by a nose in the London National..."

NAP

Brinkley - 15:25 Chepstow

Brinkley showed smart form over hurdles, winning three of his six starts in that sphere, and he scored at the first attempt over fences at Huntingdon a few weeks ago. Brinkley showed an excellent attitude to land that novice chase, sticking to his task well after pressing on a long way out. He was value for more than that winning margin of a length and a quarter, remains open to improvement as a chaser and a mark of 146 undersells his ability.

NEXT BEST

When You're Ready - 13:05 Chepstow

When You're Ready was only third on his chasing debut over two miles at Worcester but he shaped like he needed the experience and a stiffer test. He was a different proposition over this course and distance a few weeks ago, though, as he impressed with how well he jumped and travelled in a strongly-run race before seeing things out thoroughly. When You're Ready scored by four lengths, but he was value for extra having been eased down, and there should be more to come from this lightly-raced chaser. A 7lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him.

EACH-WAY

Deise Aba - 14:50 Chepstow

Last season's winner Secret Reprieve stands out as the one to beat off just a 6lb higher mark, but Deise Aba also looks well handicapped and is good value at a double-figure price. Deise Aba proved inconsistent last season and was pulled-up on three of his four starts (he won at Sandown the time he completed) but Philip Hobbs's team were out of form for most of the campaign, which offers a legitimate excuse. There has been nothing wrong with Deise Aba's two efforts this season, though, as he was runner-up in a handicap hurdle at Aintree last month and filled the same position in the London National a few weeks ago. He is able to run off the same mark as when only denied by a nose in the London National by Highland Hunter and he should give another good account.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Brinkley @ 3.55/2 in the 15:25 at Chepstow
NEXT BEST - Back When You're Ready @ 4.03/1 in the 13:05 at Chepstow
EACH-WAY - Back Deise Aba @ 12.011/1 in the 14:50 at Chepstow

Chepstow 27th Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 27 December, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
When Youre Ready
Paint The Dream
Duc De Beauchene
Zambezi Fix
One For Rosie
Pink Legend
Flagrant Delitiep
Golden Whisky
Cut The Mustard
Francky Du Berlais
Aubusson
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 27th Dec (3m6f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 27 December, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Secret Reprieve
The Big Dog
Hold That Taught
Iwilldoit
Deise Aba
Highland Hunter
Potters Corner
Elegant Escape
Mighty Thunder
Hill Sixteen
Native River
Discordantly
Ramses De Teillee
Evas Oskar
Achille
Captain Drake
Kimberlite Candy
Truckers Lodge
Mac Tottie
Colorado Doc
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 27th Dec (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 27 December, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brinkley
Imperial Alcazar
Pats Fancy
Getaround
Storm Arising
Clemencia
Landsman
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

