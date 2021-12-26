Chepstow Racing Tips: Unexposed Brinkley the best bet

NAP

Brinkley - 15:25 Chepstow

Brinkley showed smart form over hurdles, winning three of his six starts in that sphere, and he scored at the first attempt over fences at Huntingdon a few weeks ago. Brinkley showed an excellent attitude to land that novice chase, sticking to his task well after pressing on a long way out. He was value for more than that winning margin of a length and a quarter, remains open to improvement as a chaser and a mark of 146 undersells his ability.

No. 1 Brinkley (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

NEXT BEST

When You're Ready - 13:05 Chepstow

When You're Ready was only third on his chasing debut over two miles at Worcester but he shaped like he needed the experience and a stiffer test. He was a different proposition over this course and distance a few weeks ago, though, as he impressed with how well he jumped and travelled in a strongly-run race before seeing things out thoroughly. When You're Ready scored by four lengths, but he was value for extra having been eased down, and there should be more to come from this lightly-raced chaser. A 7lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him.

No. 6 When You're Ready (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 130

EACH-WAY

Deise Aba - 14:50 Chepstow

Last season's winner Secret Reprieve stands out as the one to beat off just a 6lb higher mark, but Deise Aba also looks well handicapped and is good value at a double-figure price. Deise Aba proved inconsistent last season and was pulled-up on three of his four starts (he won at Sandown the time he completed) but Philip Hobbs's team were out of form for most of the campaign, which offers a legitimate excuse. There has been nothing wrong with Deise Aba's two efforts this season, though, as he was runner-up in a handicap hurdle at Aintree last month and filled the same position in the London National a few weeks ago. He is able to run off the same mark as when only denied by a nose in the London National by Highland Hunter and he should give another good account.