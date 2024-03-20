Tony Calvin Tips

Chepstow Racing Tips: Largy Foce poised to strike

Chepstow
There is jumps racing from Chepstow on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chepstow on Thursday.

  • A Chepstow Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Chepstow Nap - 14:45 - Back Largy Force

    This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Largy Force is taken to build on the promise of her hurdling debut at Hereford last month.

    She fetched £85,000 after winning her sole start in points and also showed plenty of ability when runner-up in a bumper at Catterick.

    She will stay further than this in time, but is entitled to be sharper for her latest effort, and she brings the most potential to the table of those with experience.

    Chepstow Next Best - 16:25 - Back Twilight Glory

    Twilight Glory resumed winning ways after nine weeks off in a course-and-distance handicap at the end of January, getting the better of two promising rivals who both won next time, and he proved better than ever when following up over slightly further back at this course last time.

    He is clearly thriving at present, while his accurate jumping will continue to stand him in good stead, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid.

Chepstow 21st Mar (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 21 March, 4.25pm

Twilight Glory
Puddlesinthepark
Leading Swoop
Shady B
Robsam
The Lion Dancer
Vetoncall
Earcomesbob
