Chepstow Racing Tips: Largy Foce poised to strike

A Chepstow Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chepstow Nap - 14:45 - Back Largy Force

No. 8 Largy Force (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Largy Force is taken to build on the promise of her hurdling debut at Hereford last month.

She fetched £85,000 after winning her sole start in points and also showed plenty of ability when runner-up in a bumper at Catterick.

She will stay further than this in time, but is entitled to be sharper for her latest effort, and she brings the most potential to the table of those with experience.

Chepstow Next Best - 16:25 - Back Twilight Glory

No. 4 Twilight Glory SBK 7/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 93

Twilight Glory resumed winning ways after nine weeks off in a course-and-distance handicap at the end of January, getting the better of two promising rivals who both won next time, and he proved better than ever when following up over slightly further back at this course last time.

He is clearly thriving at present, while his accurate jumping will continue to stand him in good stead, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid.