- Trainer: Warren Greatrex
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 0lbs
- OR: -
Chepstow Racing Tips: Largy Foce poised to strike
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chepstow on Thursday.
-
A Chepstow Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Tim Vaughan
- Jockey: Alan Johns
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 93
Chepstow Nap - 14:45 - Back Largy Force
This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Largy Force is taken to build on the promise of her hurdling debut at Hereford last month.
She fetched £85,000 after winning her sole start in points and also showed plenty of ability when runner-up in a bumper at Catterick.
She will stay further than this in time, but is entitled to be sharper for her latest effort, and she brings the most potential to the table of those with experience.
Chepstow Next Best - 16:25 - Back Twilight Glory
Twilight Glory resumed winning ways after nine weeks off in a course-and-distance handicap at the end of January, getting the better of two promising rivals who both won next time, and he proved better than ever when following up over slightly further back at this course last time.
He is clearly thriving at present, while his accurate jumping will continue to stand him in good stead, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Chepstow 21st Mar (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 21 March, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Twilight Glory
|Puddlesinthepark
|Leading Swoop
|Shady B
|Robsam
|The Lion Dancer
|Vetoncall
|Earcomesbob
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.