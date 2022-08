NAP

Autumn Festival - 14:25 Chepstow

Autumn Festival has been kept busy this year and he registered a third win of the campaign when successful at Sandown last month, keeping on well when challenged over a furlong out to beat the reopposing Reversion by half a length. That was not a strong three-year-old handicap, particularly by the course's standards, but the front pair did pull well clear and Autumn Festival is only 2 lb higher in the weights and 1 lb worse off with his old rival. The presence of William Buick, who was aboard last time, is an obvious positive and David O'Meara has his string in good order.

No. 1 (6) Autumn Festival SBK 5/6 EXC 2.2 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Pastfact - 16:05 Chepstow

Pastfact was disappointing at Bath last time but he had run well when runner-up over this course and distance on his previous outing, only losing out to a well-handicapped rival who has won twice since. Pastfact was ultimately no match for the resurgent Stone Circle, but he impressed with how he went through that contest, briefly looking a threat over a furlong out, and a similar sort of effort would probably be good enough in this company.

No. 6 (10) Pastfact SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Malcolm Saunders

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Fact or Fable - 15:00 Chepstow

Fact or Fable was beaten around four lengths when only fifth at Lingfield last week but he shaped better than the result would suggest as he was forced wide into the straight after being held up towards the rear in a race dominated by those closer to the pace. He had shaped as if in good form on his previous outing at Wolverhampton where he was runner-up to a horse who hadn't been with Mick Appleby for long and has won again since. He was readily brushed aside by that rival but proved best of the rest and holds claims on that form and the pick of his efforts this season.