NAP

Music Drive - 14:45 Cheltenham

Music Drive showed ability in bumpers, chasing home Redemption Day on debut at Leopardstown before getting the better of Sandor Clegane (who had been runner-up behind Facile Vega at the Dublin Racing Festival) second time out at Naas. That earned Music Drive a crack at the Champion Bumper and he produced a creditable effort in that much more competitive company to finish eighth. He was below his best on his final start at the Punchestown Festival, but he returned in good style when making a successful hurdling debut at Galway a couple of weeks ago. That was a weak maiden but Music Drive was well on top at the finish, earning the Timeform Large P to denote he is capable of much better form when the situation demands it. He can raise his game to make it two from two over hurdles.

No. 6 Music Drive (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Onagatheringstorm - 15:55 Cheltenham

Onagatheringstorm fared well in maiden and novice hurdles last season, winning twice and finishing placed on another couple of occasions, and he also shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on his handicap debut in a three-mile event here at the November meeting. Onagatheringstorm found only the classy Sporting John too strong on that occasion, but he was unable to build on that promise and his campaign ended with a couple of tame efforts. He has been given a wind operation since last seen, however, so it would be little surprise to see him bounce back on his return from a break as he is well handicapped on the pick of his form.

No. 6 Onagatheringstorm (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 129

EACH-WAY

Elham Valley - 13:35 Cheltenham

Like Onagatheringstorm, Elham Valley is trained by Fergal O'Brien who has a fine record at this October meeting. O'Brien also has a good record in this conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, having won two of the last three runnings, and Elham Valley, one of his representatives this time around, looks to hold solid claims. Elham Valley put a disappointing effort behind him when bouncing back to form with a narrow success at Newton Abbot in August and he then arguably produced a better effort in defeat when runner-up at Southwell last month. He has edged up another 2 lb for that Southwell second but still remains on a fair mark and it's worth noting that he ran well over this course and distance when third in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.