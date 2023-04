NAP

Media Naranja - 15:50 Cheltenham

A 110,000 guineas purchase after running out a wide-margin winner on her only start on the Flat in France, Media Naranja offered something to work with when fourth on her hurdling debut for Gordon Elliott at Gowran Park in February and she built on that encouragement to finish runner-up at Navan a couple of weeks later, losing out only on the nod after travelling fluently through the race. She again impressed with the zest with which she travelled when getting off the mark at Limerick a few weeks ago and the form of that comfortable success has since been boosted by the runner-up going close next time. Media Naranja is in excellent hands with Elliott, going the right way over hurdles and could prove well treated on her handicap debut off a BHA handicap mark off 114.

No. 5 Media Naranja (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 114

NEXT BEST

Gazette Bourgeoise - 15:15 Cheltenham

Gazette Bourgeoise was beaten 31 lengths when fifth in the Devon National last time but she shaped much better than the bare result would suggest as she jumped and travelled well, and was still going best early in the straight, but she faded in the style of one who simply failed to stay the three-and-three-quarter-mile trip. Gazette Bourgeoise will be suited by dropping back in trip here and her chance has also been boosted by the handicapper easing her 3 lb since her Exeter effort. She is now back down to the mark she defied over hurdles last season, and while she is still searching for a first win over fences she has produced some creditable efforts and appeals as being nicely handicapped - she is at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

No. 4 Gazette Bourgeoise (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Windtothelightning - 13:30 Cheltenham

This is a competitive event but the unexposed Windtothelightning could prove up to the task. Runner-up in an Irish point last spring, she shaped with promise when third on her hurdling debut at Doncaster in November and stepped up on that when a wide-margin winner at Sedgefield a couple of months later, pulling 12 lengths clear after looming up on the home turn. Her task on her handicap debut at Market Rasen was made easier by the favourite disappointing, but there was still a lot to like about the way Windtothelightning went through the contest as she jumped accurately, led on the bridle before two out and was driven five lengths clear in taking style. She didn't need to match that level to complete the hat-trick back in novice company at Ayr, where she was better placed than the runner-up when the dash for home began, but she displayed a professional attitude to get the verdict and remains capable of better after only four starts (she still has the 'p' for potential improver attached to her Timeform rating).