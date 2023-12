A Cheltenham NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Cheltenham NAP - 13:30 - Back Inch House

No. 4 Inch House (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 137

Inch House has made good progress to win his last two starts over fences, first getting off the mark at Newbury in November and then taking another step forward to defy a 10 lb hike in the weights at the same course last time.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, hitting the front at the last and always doing enough from there to win by a length and a quarter.

Clearly in a rich vein of form, Inch House is open to more improvement as a chaser and likely to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet despite another 7 lb rise.

Cheltenham Next Best - 15:15 - Back Marie's Rock

No. 4 Marie's Rock (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Marie's Rock proved herself a very smart hurdler last season, easily winning this Grade 2 by six lengths and producing an even better effort when later chasing home Sire du Berlais in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

Though well below that form on her return to action in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month, Marie's Rock is worth forgiving that run as she was simply too keen after eight months off and had nothing left to give at the finish.

That run should have taken the freshness out of the classy Marie's Rock and she's the one to beat on these terms if bouncing back to her best.