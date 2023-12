A Cheltenham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Cheltenham NAP - 12:40 - Back Grey Dawning

No. 1 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Grey Dawning created an excellent impression when last seen winning what looked a red-hot graduation chase at Haydock by nine and a half lengths, beating last season's National Hunt Chase winner/Grand National third Gaillard du Mesnil and the mare Apple Away, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler at Aintree.

Grey Dawning jumped boldly on the whole, leaping to the front at the eighth and making the rest, with an injection of pace in the straight leaving the other pair standing.

A Grade 2 winner as a novice hurdler last season, Grey Dawning will go on improving as a chaser and is fancied to concede weight all round here to confirm himself one of the most promising novices in Britain.

Back Grey Dawning @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Next Best - 15:35 - Back White Rhino

No. 5 White Rhino (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 123

White Rhino took another step forward when filling the runner-up spot at the November Meeting, meeting with defeat for only the second time in his short handicap career.

Beaten just three quarters of a length, he came from further back than the winner and was short of room on more than one occasion, doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did.

A credit to his connections, White Rino should have more to offer now stepping up to three miles and a further 5 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from making it five wins from his last seven starts.

Back White Rhino @ 3.7511/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Each-Way - 13:50 - Back Malaita

No. 11 Malaita SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Mel Rowley

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 111

Malaita again shaped encouragingly when finishing fourth at Warwick last time, racing closer than ideal to the strong gallop and sticking to her task well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths.

She is 1lb lower in the weights today and the less testing conditions should also be in her favour.

Proven at the track having won over hurdles here in April, Malaita remains with potential just two starts into her chasing career and she's shown enough in those runs to suggest it's just a matter of time before she makes the breakthrough.