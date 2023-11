A Cheltenham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Cheltenham NAP - 16:00 - Back Brechin Castle

No. 3 Brechin Castle (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: B. F. Brookhouse

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Brechin Castle cost £165,000 after winning his point in impressive fashion and he created an excellent impression on his Rules debut when scoring by 14 lengths in a bumper at Sedgefield last month.

He was a little outpaced briefly on the home turn but drew clear in striking fashion in the closing stages and looks an above-average recruit. Brechin Castle can take another step forward and come out on top.

Cheltenham Next Best - 13:10 - Back Tellherthename

No. 5 Tellherthename (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Tellherthename changed hands for £200,000 after winning his sole start in Irish points and he ran a race full of promise on his Rules debut in a novice hurdle at Ascot earlier this month.

He was well supported and was just touched off by another promising newcomer from the Nicky Henderson yard and the pair pulled clear of the remainder.

He seems sure to have learnt plenty from that initial experience and that form is worth viewing in a positive light.

Cheltenham Each Way - 15:30 - Back Nemean Lion

No. 1 Nemean Lion (Ger) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 140

A really good renewal of the Greatwood Hurdle and, Nemean Lion, who marked himself down as a leading contender for this when seeing off Anyharminasking (pair clear) in the Welsh Champion Hurdle and can make light of a 5 lb rise with further progress on the cards. The handicapper may have taken a chance by raising him so little given the rate of knots he is progressing.