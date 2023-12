A Cheltenham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Cheltenham NAP - 15:35 - Back Bonttay

No. 8 Bonttay (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 123

Bonttay has an excellent strike rate, winning six of her nine starts, and she looked better than ever when making a winning return over two miles at Hereford last month.

She travelled through that contest like a horse quite a bit ahead of her mark, only winning by a neck in the end, but displaying a good attitude to fend off another likeable type.

There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, so there could be even more to come from her now stepping up to two and a half miles, and there is plenty to like about her chances.

Back Bonttay @ 3.814/5 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Next Best - 13:50 - Back Thunder Rock

No. 3 Thunder Rock (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 146

An intriguing renewal of the December Gold Cup and one where Thunder Rock seemingly has a very solid chance.

He finished runner-up to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino on his final start last season, and gave the runner-up of that same race a beating on his reappearance at Carlisle in October.

That was a good performance and the form is clearly solid, so that makes Thunder Rock looks well handicapped from a mark of 146, which is just 4 lb higher than his last win in a handicap.

Back Thunder Rock @ 4.77/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Cheltenham Each Way - 14:25 - Back City Chief

No. 6 City Chief (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 141

City Chief made a very good start over fences last season, winning two of his four starts, and shaped better than the bare result in a competitive novice handicap at Ayr where he was let down by his jumping.

He looked like a thorough stayer as a novice and, with that in mind, he probably just needed the run on his return in a handicap over three miles and three furlongs at the November meeting here.