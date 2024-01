A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 19:45 - Back The Liegeman

No. 4 (1) The Liegeman SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Joshua Bryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 70

The Liegeman failed to make a telling impact in three starts in novice company but he has fared well since entering handicaps, winning at Lingfield in between posting good placed efforts.

He scored decisively at Lingfield, quickening up well despite having a wider trip than ideal, and he ran at least as well when runner-up off this 7 lb higher mark at Wolverhampton last month.

He is relatively lightly raced and the application of cheekpieces for the first time here could bring about further improvement.

Chelmsford Next Best - 17:45 - Back Ninth Life

No. 6 (5) Ninth Life (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Ninth Life ran well to finish runner-up at Dundalk when upped to a mile and a quarter on his final outing in Ireland and he built on that to make a successful start for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole at Lingfield last month.

Ninth Life, who was fitted with a hood for the first time, stayed on well to lead inside the final 50 yards and he scored by half a length from a rival who went on to win his next two starts.

He still looks well treated following just a 2 lb rise in the weights, especially as he remains unexposed for this stable and over a mile and a quarter.