A Chelmsford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 20:00 - Back Ultramarine

No. 7 (4) Ultramarine (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 71

Ultramarine beat a thriving rival in The Caltonian - who has won both his subsequent starts - when regaining the winning thread at Wolverhampton last month, just holding on by a short head in a race where the first two pulled a little way clear of the rest.

Ultramarine then made short work of his rivals when following up from a 3 lb higher mark at Kempton last week, quickening to lead over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to win by a length and three-quarters with loads in hand.

Crucially, Ultramarine escapes a penalty for that success and he's very much the one to beat on these terms in his hat-trick bid. For context, he is 2 lb clear of his main form rival, Love de Vega, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Back Ultramarine @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Chelmsford Next Best - 18:30 - Back Scarboroughwarning

No. 8 (3) Scarboroughwarning SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: -

Scarboroughwarning left her debut form behind when chasing home the standard-setter at Wolverhampton last time, doing well to stick on for second (beaten just a length) given she never really settled.

That form puts her right in the mix in this maiden and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark at the third attempt, with further progress on the cards now stepping up to six furlongs.

Back Scarboroughwarning @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Chelmsford Each-Way - 19:30 - Back Calcutta Dream

No. 2 (8) Calcutta Dream (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Calcutta Dream returned from four months off with an encouraging display at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having pulled hard in a race run at just a modest gallop.

That run should have taken the freshness out of him and he has the form to play a leading role if getting back to the level he showed around this time last year when he strung together two wins (including one over this course and distance) and two placed efforts.