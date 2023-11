A Chelmsford NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 19:30 - Back Maxzeno

No. 9 (5) Maxzeno SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

Maxzeno is still searching for a first win but he's well bred - he's out of a smart listed winner who is a half-sister to the very smart sprinter Danzeno - and he shaped nicely when fourth at Newmarket last time.

Maxzeno was further back than ideal in that five-furlong handicap but he closed up nicely and was ultimately beaten less than two lengths, leaving the impression that he's capable of winning from a similar mark.

He's been eased a further 2 lb since then so looks leniently treated and the step back up to six furlongs will pose no problems.

Chelmsford Next Best - 18:00 - Back Riot

No. 7 (4) Riot (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 80

Riot has proved consistent of late and looks set to launch another bold bid under conditions that suit.

Riot was beaten only a neck over this course and distance on his penultimate start and he ran to a similar level when beaten little more than a length in fifth behind the reopposing Sir Oliver at Lingfield last week.

He can have his latest effort marked up slightly as he still had plenty to do turning for home, and he is capable of winning if things develop more favourably (he's on his last winning mark).