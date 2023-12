A Chelmsford NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Chelmsford NAP - 18:00 - Back Alfred

No. 1 (2) Alfred (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 84

Alfred has made significant progress to win both his starts since joining the George Boughey yard (formerly trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam), first scoring in good style at Newcastle and then defying a penalty to follow up at Wolverhampton four days later.

He scored with seemingly any amount in hand on the last occasion, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly forging clear from there to win easily by two and a half lengths.

That was a career-best effort by some way and Alfred still looks one step ahead of the handicapper from a BHA mark of 84, most progressive all of a sudden and sure to take plenty of beating in his hat-trick bid.

Chelmsford Next Best - 19:00 - Back Penzance

No. 5 (1) Penzance SBK 1/1 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 79

Penzance showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance last week, thrashing some well-handicapped ones and looking one that his new connections will have some fun with this winter.

The most impressive aspect of his performance was the way he sprinted clear after moving to the lead inside the final two furlongs, ultimately landing the spoils by four lengths in totally dominant fashion.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that Penzance is potentially well treated under a 6 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form, with further progress also not out of the question after just two starts for Mick Appleby (five-race maiden when trained by Simon and Ed Crisford).

Chelmsford Each-Way - 20:00 - Back Fantastic Fox

No. 7 (6) Fantastic Fox SBK 9/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

Fantastic Fox ended his long losing run with a comfortable win over this course and distance in October, capitalising on the drop in grade to score by three quarters of a length, and he again had a bit up his sleeve when defying a 2 lb higher mark to follow up at Newcastle last time.

He's clearly back thriving again and a further 4 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

After all, Fantastic Fox remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form, lining up here from a BHA mark of 92 having won off 94 when reaching a useful level in his three-year-old days.