Challow Novices' Hurdle

15:00 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Accidental Rebel (Fergal O'Brien/ Jonjo O'Neill Jr.)

An improved model since joining current yard, completing a hat-trick with stylish success in a 20f Worcester handicap in July, and he took his form to a new level when landing Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow with cheekpieces added. This demands even more.

2. Attacca (Non Runner)

3. Crambo (Fergal O'Brien/ Paddy Brennan)

Looked a good prospect when winning a pair of Huntingdon bumpers last season. Wasn't foot perfect but class got him through on hurdles debut at Ascot last month (19.3f) and he's sure to step up on that.

4. Hermes Allen (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Cost £350,000 after winning the second of his two starts in Irish points (Nov 2021) and confirmed himself an exciting prospect when outclassing the opposition from the front in maiden/Grade 2 during the autumn. Smart prospect and the one to beat.

5. Idalko Bihoue (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

From the family of fairly useful hurdler/useful chaser (stayed 2¾m) Bagad Bihoue and finished alone on his sole start in Irish points. Easy winner in the mud at Worcester in October and can leave bare form behind.

6. Joyeux Machin (Paul Nolan/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Bumper winner who confirmed promise of his hurdles bow when landing 18-runner maiden at Fairyhouse (2m) a month ago. Strong at the finish on that occasion so this trip should be within range.

7. Kansas City Star (Gordon Elliott/ James Bowen)

In top hands and placed twice in big-field maidens in Ireland in recent weeks. Has work to do with Joyeux Machin on their clash at Fairyhouse.

8. Kilbeg King (Anthony Honeyball/ Aidan Coleman)

Irish point winner looked good prospect when making winning start under Rules in a Uttoxeter bumper in March 2021. Off the track for 20 months but expertly prepared to make a successful hurdles debut at Ffos Las in November. Should be more to come if he stands training.

9. Marble Sands (Fergal O'Brien/ Connor Brace)

Made the most of a good opportunity when a wide-margin winner on reappearance at Hereford in October and he defied a penalty with a bit to spare at Leicester a month later. Clearly in excellent order but dominating this field a totally different ask.

10. Moka de Vassy (Jane Williams/ Tom Cannon)

Excelled himself when runner-up in Triumph trial at Cheltenham in January. Not at that level in the Adonis a month later and this is a tough return to action trying a new distance.

11. Passing Well (Jamie Snowden/ Tom O'Brien)

Left Robert Tyner for £185,000 and he advanced his form when landing 12-runner maiden at Uttoxeter starting out for Jamie Snowden last month. Limit not yet reached.

12. Thomas Mor (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Took five goes to get off the mark in points but looked an above-average staying prospect during the autumn, winning at Worcester and Wincanton. Probably didn't beat a lot but he's promising.

13. Vicki Vale (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Half-sister to bumper winner Bari Breeze. Runner-up in Irish point and took superbly to hurdling when making all in taking fashion at Hereford last month. Well worth a go in this company.

14. You Wear It Well (Jamie Snowden/ Gavin Sheehan)

Catterick bumper winner last season who has looked useful when winning 2m novice hurdles at Worcester and Hexham this autumn. Likely there's more to come from her up in trip.