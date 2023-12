A Catterick NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 14:00 - Back Rich Spirit

No. 10 Rich Spirit SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Rich Spirit was modest in bumpers, but showed plenty to work on when finishing third to a promising sort on his hurdling debut at Hexham in October, and he built on that effort at Aintree on his next start.

He wasn't in the same form in a Grade 2 at Haydock last month, but he was probably flying too high on that occasion, and he makes plenty of appeal now back down in grade. On the form of his first two starts, he is more than capable of winning a race of this nature.

Back Rich Spirit @ 10/34.33 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Catterick Next Best - 13:30 - Back Empty Nest

No. 8 Empty Nest (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 88

Empty Nest is a recruit from the Irish pointing field who didn't cut much ice in three starts over hurdles, but he showed his first form on his chasing and handicap debut when hitting the frame over course and distance last month.

He jumped fine and went with plenty of zest, leading a circuit out and pressing on jumping the third-last. Empty Zest probably did too much too soon on that occasion, though, but under a more conservative ride, he is fancied to prove himself well handicapped.