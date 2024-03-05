Catterick Racing Tips: Haston Clermont can get back to winning ways

A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 15:45 - Back Haston Clermont

No. 4 Haston Clermont (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Noel Williams

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 106

Haston Clermont has thrived since he was sent chasing and upped in trip and he went extremely close to completing the hat-trick at Chepstow last time.

Haston Clermont won back-to-back handicaps at Lingfield and Wincanton and he produced an even better effort in defeat at Chepstow, closing all the way to the line and only failing by the narrowest of margins.

The form of that contest has worked out well with the winner and the third both winning next time and the progressive Haston Clermont still looks nicely treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights.

Catterick Next Best - 14:45 - Back My Gift To You

No. 1 My Gift To You (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Mr Alex Chadwick

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

My Gift To You has thrived since joining James Owen in the summer and has won four of his eight starts for the yard - two over fences, two over hurdles - and has yet to run a bad race for the stable.

He was unable to complete the hat-trick at Southwell last month, suffering a first defeat over fences in the process, but he produced his best effort yet in pulling 20 lengths clear of the third.

He typically impressed with how he travelled at Southwell and still looks ahead of his mark despite a 4 lb rise in the weights.