Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Catterick Racing Tips: Haston Clermont can get back to winning ways

Horse racing at Catterick
There's a jumps card at Catterick on Wednesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Wednesday.

  • A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Catterick Nap - 15:45 - Back Haston Clermont

    Haston Clermont has thrived since he was sent chasing and upped in trip and he went extremely close to completing the hat-trick at Chepstow last time.

    Haston Clermont won back-to-back handicaps at Lingfield and Wincanton and he produced an even better effort in defeat at Chepstow, closing all the way to the line and only failing by the narrowest of margins.

    The form of that contest has worked out well with the winner and the third both winning next time and the progressive Haston Clermont still looks nicely treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights.

    Back Haston Clermont @ 11/102.11 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Catterick Next Best - 14:45 - Back My Gift To You

    My Gift To You has thrived since joining James Owen in the summer and has won four of his eight starts for the yard - two over fences, two over hurdles - and has yet to run a bad race for the stable.

    He was unable to complete the hat-trick at Southwell last month, suffering a first defeat over fences in the process, but he produced his best effort yet in pulling 20 lengths clear of the third.

    He typically impressed with how he travelled at Southwell and still looks ahead of his mark despite a 4 lb rise in the weights.

    Back My Gift To You @ 15/82.88 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Catterick 6th Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 6 March, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Haston Clermont
Tom Cody
Grove Road
Skyhill
Aquila Sky
Ribeye
Get Em In
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival 2024: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ditto to dominate small field at Lingfield

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Expect more from Gincident in Southwell 66/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1, 14/1 and 25/1 final Festival Focus selections

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Betfair Imperial Cup: Tony Calvin takes an early look at Saturday's feature

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: 100 winners for the season and counting

More Horse Racing Tips