A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 15:30 - Back For Pleasure

No. 2 For Pleasure (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 122

For Pleasure was ultimately all out to win at Fontwell on Boxing Day but it's possible that he was feeling the effects of a quick turnaround following a wide-margin win at Fakenham only seven days earlier.

That 15-length success at Fakenham, on his first start since joining Olly Murphy, stopped the slide following a significant drop in the weights.

He may not be as good as he was a couple of seasons ago when he was competing in graded company in novice chases, but he probably still has a bit in hand from his current mark now that he seems rejuvenated. This sharp track will also play to his strengths and he can launch a bold bid in his attempt to complete the hat-trick.

Back For Pleasure @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Catterick Next Best - 14:00 - Singapore Trip

No. 5 Singapore Trip (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 111

Singapore Trip has made an encouraging start for Micky Hammond since arriving from France and has finished third on his last couple of starts.

His latest effort at Wetherby makes him of particular interest here as he impressed with how he travelled from out of the weights in a better-quality race than the one he tackles here.

He has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures for this yard and he ran to a slightly higher level in France which suggests there could be a bit more still to come.