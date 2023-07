NAP

Catterick - 15:55 - Back Feud

No. 5 (6) Feud SBK 6/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Feud had the race run to suit when coming off a good gallop to get off the mark at Haydock earlier this month, but he is still worth crediting with an improved performance on his first attempt at around a mile and a half. Feud had kept on well when fourth in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Newmarket on his penultimate start and he duly relished the stiffer test at Haydock, asserting late on.

This well-bred gelding - by Dubawi out of May Hill winner Agnes Stewart - is going the right way and still has more to offer over middle-distances, so a 3 lb rise in the weights for his Haydock success should not be enough to stop him following up.

NEXT BEST

Catterick - 15:20 - Back Mutanaaseq

No. 8 (5) Mutanaaseq (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 58

Mutanaaseq was a creditable second in a six-furlong handicap at Nottingham last Friday and the way he stuck to his task on that occasion, after being one of the first off the bridle, suggests that he will benefit from stepping back up in trip here.

Mutanaaseq posted three solid efforts over this course and distance earlier in the season, winning once and finishing runner-up on the other two occasions, and he ought to launch another bold bid back at this venue.