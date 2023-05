NAP

Cold Henry - 15:50 Catterick

Cold Henry didn't show much on his first few starts in handicaps at a mile and a half, but he raised his game when upped to this trip here in September, staying on strongly to get off the mark. Cold Henry responded well to pressure to get the better of Oh So Chic and he again stayed on strongly to narrowly deny that rival back over course and distance the following month. He remains relatively unexposed as a staying handicapper and could still have more to offer.

No. 7 (6) Cold Henry SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Sara Ender

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST

Lezardrieux - 16:20 Catterick

Lezardrieux is only 1 lb higher than the mark he defied over course and distance in September and there was a lot to like about how he shaped off this mark on his seasonal reappearance at Newcastle last week. Lezardrieux showed plenty of zest on that occasion, travelling well at the head of affairs, and found only a relatively unexposed rival too strong. That was a good return and he ought to launch another bold bid.

No. 2 (4) Lezardrieux SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY

Golden Gal - 14:50 Catterick

Golden Gal won three times during a successful campaign last season, including twice at this venue. She ended the season out of form but offered encouragement when fourth over course and distance last month on her first start since undergoing a breathing operation. She's likely to strip fitter for that outing and has been dropped 2 lb in the weights which means she is now 2 lb lower than the mark she defied here in August.