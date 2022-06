NAP

Dee Star - 14:50 Cartmel

Dee Star snapped a long losing run when successful over course and distance last month and a 6 lb rise in the weights should not prevent him from following up. Dee Star goes well around this quirky course and last month's one-and-three-quarter-length success took his form figures at this venue to 14222321. That victory came three weeks after a near miss at Hexham, highlighting that he is in excellent order at present.

No. 7 Dee Star (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Gary Hanmer

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 100

NEXT BEST

Tonto's Spirit - 15:55 Cartmel

Tonto's Spirit disappointed here last month but that was a rare poor effort at a venue where he has won seven times. Tonto's Spirit registered three wins here last year and he was also runner-up in this event off a 7 lb higher mark than the one he competes from on Sunday. Trainer Dianne Sayer has her string in good order and it's worth taking a chance that course specialist Tonto's Spirit bounces back and takes advantage of a falling mark.

No. 9 Tonto's Spirit SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 113

EACH-WAY

Alqamar - 14:20 Cartmel

Alqamar enjoyed a productive campaign last year, winning four times, including on three occasions over this course and distance. He's not been able to replicate that form away from this unique venue, but he ran respectably at Ayr and Aintree following a break and those efforts should have set him up nicely for an assignment back at this venue. The good form of trainer Jimmy Moffatt is also in his favour and a bold bid looks on the cards.