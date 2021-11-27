To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Carlisle Racing Tips: Time to Parti

Horses jumping a fence
There's a good jumps card at Carlisle on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Carlisle on Sunday.

NAP

Lossiemouth - 14:20 Carlisle

Lossiemouth looks like an improving young stayer and he can defy a significant rise in the weights to follow up his impressive success at Ffos Las. Lossiemouth found plenty for pressure to score on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot, shaping like a horse who would appreciate a step up in trip. He duly improved for a stiffer test when bolting up by ten lengths at Ffos Las. That earned him a 13 lb rise in the weights but he is on a sharp upward curve and ought to be suited by this even sterner examination of stamina.

NEXT BEST

Juge Et Parti - 14:50 Carlisle

Juge Et Parti was inconsistent during his time with Archie Watson but it is hard to knock the start he has made for James Ewart. Juge Et Parti has taken well to chasing and won over fences at Bangor on his final start for Watson. He backed that up with a win at Perth on his debut for Ewart and then ran at least as well in defeat when third here in a stronger race. He has been left on the same mark here and is worth siding with.

EACH-WAY

Universal Folly - 12:10 Carlisle

Universal Folly had been proving expensive to follow but he belatedly got off the mark on soft ground over this course and distance last month. Universal Folly was never out of his comfort zone on that occasion and seemed to find 17 furlongs on soft ground at a stiff course presenting an ideal test. He has similar conditions here and has a 10 lb claimer on board to negate the impact of a 6 lb rise in the weights, so he ought to launch another bold bid.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Lossiemouth @ 3.39/4 in the 14:20 at Carlisle
NEXT BEST - Back Juge Et Parti @ 4.57/2 in the 14:50 at Carlisle
EACH-WAY Back Universal Folly @ 5.04/1 in the 12:10 at Carlisle

Carlisle 28th Nov (2m1f Cond Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 28 November, 12.10pm

Romeo Brown
Lord Condi
Universal Folly
Vee Dancer
Malpas
Frightened Rabbit
Applaus
Lucky Lover Boy
Ensel Du Perche
Carlisle 28th Nov (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 28 November, 2.20pm

Lossiemouth
Storm Nelson
Sultans Pride
The Cob
Burbank
Homme Dun Soir
Flashjack
The Delray Munky
Big Bad Bear
Perfect Man
Carlisle 28th Nov (3m Hcap Chs)

Sunday 28 November, 2.50pm

Morning Spirit
Juge Et Parti
Court Dreaming
Whos In The Box
Downtown Getaway
Flower Of Scotland
Thatsy
