Carlisle Racing Tips: Time to Parti

NAP

Lossiemouth - 14:20 Carlisle

Lossiemouth looks like an improving young stayer and he can defy a significant rise in the weights to follow up his impressive success at Ffos Las. Lossiemouth found plenty for pressure to score on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot, shaping like a horse who would appreciate a step up in trip. He duly improved for a stiffer test when bolting up by ten lengths at Ffos Las. That earned him a 13 lb rise in the weights but he is on a sharp upward curve and ought to be suited by this even sterner examination of stamina.

No. 2 Lossiemouth SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Thomas Doggrell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 136

NEXT BEST

Juge Et Parti - 14:50 Carlisle

Juge Et Parti was inconsistent during his time with Archie Watson but it is hard to knock the start he has made for James Ewart. Juge Et Parti has taken well to chasing and won over fences at Bangor on his final start for Watson. He backed that up with a win at Perth on his debut for Ewart and then ran at least as well in defeat when third here in a stronger race. He has been left on the same mark here and is worth siding with.

No. 3 Juge Et Parti (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 124

EACH-WAY

Universal Folly - 12:10 Carlisle

Universal Folly had been proving expensive to follow but he belatedly got off the mark on soft ground over this course and distance last month. Universal Folly was never out of his comfort zone on that occasion and seemed to find 17 furlongs on soft ground at a stiff course presenting an ideal test. He has similar conditions here and has a 10 lb claimer on board to negate the impact of a 6 lb rise in the weights, so he ought to launch another bold bid.