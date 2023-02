NAP

Post Chaise - 15:15 Carlisle

Post Chaise has taken very well to chasing and has won both starts over fences in the style of a progressive stayer to keep on the right side. Post Chaise scored with something to spare on his chasing debut at Hereford last month and he defied an 8 lb higher mark with ease at Huntingdon a few weeks ago, leading on the bridle on the home turn before pulling five and a half lengths clear. That performance earned him a further 9 lb hike in the weights, but he still appeals as being on a fair mark and, with plenty more still to come, he looks up to completing the hat-trick. The good form of the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero stable is another factor in his favour.

No. 11 Post Chaise (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 106

NEXT BEST

Piaff Bubbles - 16:25 Carlisle

Piaff Bubbles has been progressing gradually since joining Rebecca Menzies and justified support when getting off the mark at Wetherby last month. Piaff Bubbles stuck to his task well to get the verdict by two lengths at Wetherby, reversing the form with the runner-up who had finished a place in advance when they met over course and distance the previous month. The runner-up pulled 11 lengths clear of a horse seeking a four-timer in what appeals as being a strong piece of form for the grade, so a 6 lb rise in the weights for Piaff Bubbles looks fair enough and he remains relatively unexposed as a stayer (he's only run twice over three miles).

No. 1 Piaff Bubbles (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

EACH-WAY

Up For Parol - 15:50 Carlisle

Up For Parol went off the boil towards the end of last season, but he got back on track on his reappearance at Kempton last month, finishing third in an attritional edition of the Lanzarote Hurdle, in which only four of the 20 runners completed. A lack of a recent outing ultimately seemed to count against Up For Parol in such a stamina-sapping event, but he showed he's still on a competitive mark and could benefit from having that run under his belt. This represents a drop in grade and he ought to give a good account.