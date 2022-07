NAP

Liberation Point - 19:45 Carlisle

The application of blinkers has had a positive impact on Liberation Point who followed up a decisive success in a Chester claimer with two creditable runner-up efforts in handicap company. Liberation Point was unable to justify support at Sandown last time but he went through that contest like the best horse at the weights and he deserves credit for how he stuck to his task after pressing on earlier than ideal. Liberation Point looks well handicapped able to run off the same mark here.

No. 2 (8) Liberation Point (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST

Where's Jeff - 20:15 Carlisle

Where's Jeff posted his best effort of the campaign when runner-up at Beverley four weeks ago, finding only a subsequent winner too strong, and he looks ready to take advantage of a lenient mark. Where's Jeff was beaten only a neck by Molinari at the end of a soundly-run race at Beverley, and the winner has since franked the form by readily winning at York. Where's Jeff has edged up 2 lb since that valiant defeat but remains 2 lb below his last winning mark and is clearly in good order.

No. 3 (9) Where's Jeff SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY

Hot Scoop - 19:15 Carlisle

Hot Scoop was disappointing when beating only one rival home at Beverley three weeks ago, but that effort can be overlooked as he went too hard in front. Hot Scoop had previously been in good order and was beaten only half a length when collared close home over this course and distance on his penultimate outing. He is on a long losing run which stretches back to July 2020 but he has made a largely positive start for the Sam England yard and has shown on a few occasions this season that he's fallen to a competitive mark.