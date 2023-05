NAP

Carlisle - 15:10 - Back Papa Cocktail

No. 2 (4) Papa Cocktail (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Stella Barclay

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

Papa Cocktail travelled well on his way to a narrow success at Southwell on his penultimate start and he again impressed with how strongly he moved through the race when following up in comfortable fashion at Haydock a few weeks ago. Papa Cocktail was slowly into stride but he raced in touch, travelled smoothly and then put the race to bed with the minimum of fuss after leading over a furlong out, passing the post two lengths clear and well on top of his rivals. A 7 lb rise in the weights still leaves him below a mark he proved competitive off last season and he can complete the hat-trick.

NEXT BEST

Carlisle - 16:10 - Back Leap Year Lad

No. 7 (4) Leap Year Lad (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

It took Leap Year Lad a long time to get off the mark but he had been knocking on the door before scoring at the twelfth attempt at Hamilton a couple of weeks ago. Leap Year Lad had looked hesitant when runner-up at Newcastle and Southwell earlier in the year but he got off the mark in straightforward style at Hamilton, always looking in control after being produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs. Leap Year Lad, who impressed with how smoothly he went through that race, still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights for that length-and-a-quarter success, particularly as the runner-up has since scored in ready fashion.