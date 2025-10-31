Breeders' Cup Tips: Mark Milligan's four best bets at Del Mar on Saturday

Mark has picked out his best bets for Saturday at Del Mar

He's going for European glory in the Mile

Nysos a confident pick later in the evening

Let's take a flyer for our opening bet on Breeders' Cup Saturday and look to Japanese raider American Stage to cause an upset in the Sprint.

It's something of a leap of faith to envisage him as a winner on the balance of his form this year, but he's still only a three-year-old and is an absolutely hulking beast who may be ready to come into his own.

His prep run for this when only second at odds-on last time came on a muddy track, so I'm happy to give him a pass for that, and he has reportedly made a bit of an impression on work watchers out in Del Mar this week.

The selection has got plenty of speed, so I'm not overly concerned about his draw in stall nine, and I'm happy to take an each-way chance at big odds.

Recommended Bet Back American Stage, each-way, in 20:21 Del Mar SBK 33/1

One with a much more obvious chance on form is Dorth Vader in the Distaff, who arguably should be favourite based on what she's achieved this year.

George Weaver's filly has been getting better as the season has gone on and she posted a career best when narrowly touched off by the recently retired Thorpedo Anna in the Personal Ensign at Saratoga last time.

There aren't too many in this field who could push that one as close as Dorth Vader did and I like the fact that the selection has been freshened since then with this target in mind.

The main danger ought to be Bob Baffert's Seismic Beauty, who herself was better than ever last time, though her chance may hinge on whether she can get the lead to herself.

Recommended Bet Back Dorth Vader in 21:01 Del Mar SBK 7/2

Charlie Appleby and William Buick have a fine record in the Mile and they team up once again with last year's third-place finisher Notable Speech.

The son of Dubawi has taken a little while to hit his straps this season but ran out a good winner of the Woodbine Mile last time and that should set him up nicely as he bids to go a couple of places better in this contest this time around.

This isn't the deepest renewal of the Mile and Notable Speech has 4lb in hand of the field based on Timeform ratings, while his draw in stall two should enable Buick to save plenty of ground before launching that potent turn of foot.

Of the opposition, the main threat could emerge from another European contender in the shape of French-trained Sahlan, while the Japanese also field a viable proposition in Argine, who will bid to send Frankie Dettori out on a high on his last Breeders' Cup mount.

Dettori has made a career out of writing his own scripts and it would be far from the most surprising outcome if he got this one home in front.

Recommended Bet Back Notable Speech in 23:05 Del Mar SBK 7/4

We've got to wait a while for the night's best bet but I'm confident that staying up to watch Nysos in the Dirt Mile should prove rewarding.

Bob Baffert's four-year-old is talented - albeit fragile - and has made only six career starts to date, but he has shown up in all of them and been beaten only once. That came on the back of a long break when a narrow second to Mindframe in a Grade 1 on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs in May.

He's been dazzling in two starts since then, winning Grade 2 and 3 races at this track and Santa Anita, and he's ready to step back up to the top level here. Nysos is yet to bag a Grade 1 but I'm confident that he'll put that right on Saturday evening.

Just as a footnote, while the Saturday card is all about the Breeders' Cup races, do try and make time to catch Modus Bestia in the allowance optional claimer at 17:40.

There are no prices available at the time of writing, but I'll be having a decent wager on this one if he's available at anywhere around the 7/42.75 mark on the back of his scorching win in maiden company last time.

Recommended Bet Back Nysos in 23:45 Del Mar SBK 6/4

