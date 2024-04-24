Beverley Racing Tips: My Harrison George can get off the mark

- Trainer: Richard Fahey
- Jockey: Oisin James Orr
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 67
- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 77
Beverley Nap - 17:05 - Back My Harrison George
My Harrison George ended 2023 in good order, finishing placed on his final three starts and looking unlucky not to get off the mark when runner-up at Wolverhampton when last seen in December.
My Harrison George was short of room from under two furlongs out and forced to switch inside the final furlong, conceding first run to the winner who enjoyed a clear path and was able to cling on by a neck.
Testing conditions ask a new question of My Harrison George on his reappearance but he is a well-handicapped horse and was going the right way when last seen, so he is worth siding with from this favourable mark.
Beverley Next Best - 16:30 - Back Westernesse
Westernesse failed to meet expectations when only fourth at Newcastle earlier this month but he wasn't seen to best effect having been held up in a race run at a steady gallop so it could be worth overlooking that effort.
A couple of weeks before that, Westernesse had shaped with plenty of promise when a running-on third at Newcastle on his reappearance and he may still be capable of building on that promise.
He had made an encouraging start for these connections last season before a setback curtailed his campaign, and it's worth noting that the form of his win at Pontefract last May worked out well with the second and third both winning their next start. He is well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark.
