Betway Bowl Tips: Back Kemboy and receive a free bet if he fails to place

We don't have to think too far back to remember the last time there was a big racing day in England in which the Irish dominated.

Gold Cup day at Cheltenham last month anyone? Seven races, all won by Irish-trained horses including five for the quite brilliant Willie Mullins.

And while the Irish won't be such mob-handed at this week's Grand National Festival we can still expect them to have a huge say in the feature race of the meeting, and before then, they - courtesy of that man Mullins - can hopefully take top honours in the Grade 1 Betway Bowl at 14:55 on Thursday.

Clan back to defend his crown

With less than 48 hourse to the race there's a three-way battle to be favourite with Gold Cup third Protektorat available to back at 4.67/2 on the Exchange, just ahead of last year's winner Clan Des Obeaux at 4.94/1 and Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated at 5.24/1.

The flatter track and slight drop in trip should be ideal for Harry Skelton's runner and he is sure to go very close with a clear round, but I fear he'll be hard pushed to get the better of Paul Nicholls' Clan Des Obeaux.

At 10-years-old he's obviously not getting any younger but he's been a regular in this race for the last three renewals: third in 2018, second in 2019 and a stunning 26-length victory last year (no renewal in 2020).

Nicholls has kept him extremely fresh this campaign, and although he was slightly disappointing in the Denman Chase when last seen in February, he's sure to be at the peak of his powers back at a venue he thrives at with conditions to suit.

Mullins to steal the headlines once more

Conflated has an obvious chance and has to be respected but there's a feeling that his Irish Gold Cup victory was a bit of a fluke, and he certainly didn't travel with any zest when falling two out in the Ryanair Chase last month, for all he was staying on under pressure and disputing second place at the time.

So it's another Irish-trained runner that I'm backing to bring home the money in the shape of 2019 Betway Bowl winner Kemboy.

No. 6 Kemboy (Fr) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Although that victory was three years ago, he easily beat Clan Des Obeaux that day - travelled extremely well and won as he liked - so at exactly the same age as that rival there's no reason to think that he will have regressed any more or less than the Nicholls runner.

More recently Kemboy hasn't been at his best, but he was very strong in the market prior to finishing behind Conflated in the Irish Gold Cup, suggesting that he's pleasing connections at home, and as was very evident at the Cheltenham Festival, the Mullins horses are in great form and trained to be at their absolute peak on the big day.

He'll be a very tough nut to crack if anywhere near the form he was in when winning this race three years ago, but you get the feeling that he'll either win or blow out, which is a perfect scenario for Betfair's money-back offer.

Remember, this offer is available on both the Sportsbook and Exchange markets, so the 6.611/2 available on the latter appeals most as a win only bet, and if Kemboy fails to place you'll receive your money back (up to £10) as a free bet.