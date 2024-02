Tony Calvin backs Iberico Lord in Betfair Hurdle

Paul Nicholls has a solid chance in 15:50 race

Kevin Blake backs 50/1 outsider in Betfair Hurdle

Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury is the main event this weekend and our experts have strong views on the Betfair Denman Chase, the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase and the Betfair Hurdle.

Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake have assessed the card and recommended their best bets, while Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls provides exclusive insight on his runners, including Hitman and Makin'yourmindup.

No. 18 Jilaijone (Fr) SBK 50/1 EXC 130 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 125

He has run very well on testing ground in the past and has proven his stamina over a bit further than this. Given that he often moves into his race travelling notably well, he could be one to put up an in-running lay at shorter prices to bail out of the win part of your bet if you are that way inclined.

At the time of writing, Jilaijone is one of the outsiders of the entire field, but I wouldn't be at all surprised if he outruns those odds, and with Betfair offering six places he appeals as a very tempting each-way bet.

No. 4 Hitman (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He needed the run at Cheltenham last month after his latest wind op and has come on nicely for the outing so I'm hopeful he can pick up some place money before another crack at the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

No. 3 Funambule Sivola (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

"The Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at 14:40 is a very tricky race to call but price is everything, and that has lured me into Funambule Sivola. Back him at 9/1 win-only with the Sportsbook or 10.0 or bigger on the Exchange.

"He has made all to win this race in the past two years but his jockey may have to take a pull on Saturday, as Editeur Du Gite, Amarillo Sky and Calico are also forward-goers. And he doesn't have to lead, as his career-best second to Energumene in the 2022 Champion Chase came from off the pace."

No. 9 Iberico Lord (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 134

"This is very unlike me - after all, he is one of the market leaders in a ridiculously deep 24-runner handicap, as it should be for 155 bags - but, in my ante-post selection's likely absence, I now have to rate Iberico Lord as my first betting port of call...

"Unfortunately, the Sportsbook's odds-compilers clearly fancy Iberico Lord too, going 5/1 when he is as big as 8/1 and 7/1 elsewhere, so I am going to suggest you look to back him at 7.0 or bigger win-only on the Exchange in the 155k handicap at 15:15."

No. 5 Makin'yourmindup EXC 4.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 131

He progressed nicely last season, winning three times over hurdles and I've always felt that fences would bring out the best in him. He's run all right in both his starts over fences and we think he will be happier racing left handed at Newbury. He's fresh and well and should run tidily.

