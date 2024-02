Betfair sponsoring Imperial Cup day for second year running

50% off tickets for up to 500 racegoers

Betfair Imperial Cup day on Saturday 9 January

Betfair Imperial Cup Meeting 2024

Betfair are sponsoring Imperial Cup day at Sandown for a second year running this year, with the meeting taking place on Saturday 9 February.

Off the back of such a successful sponsorship of the meeting last year, with the feature race seeing 16 entries and won by Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls Iceo. Betfair will once again be taking charge of the day.

For the 2024 raceday, Sandown Park and The Jockey Club are offering up to 500 racegoers the chance to get 50% off their tickets for the meeting when using the link HERE.

These tickets will bring the value down to just £10 for entry to the Grandstand on the seven-race card. All you must do to claim the 50% reduction to the price is use the code BETFAIR10 at checkout.

For more information on the raceday at Sandown click HERE .

Recap of the 2023 meeting

The 2023 Betfair Imperial Cup last year saw a superb field of 16 runners head to post for the Premier Handicap, with the late Iceo comfortably landing the contest.

The gelding managed to see off some well-known national hunt horses including the likes of Knickerbockerglory and Palyful Saint for Dan Skelton.

In the other races across the card there were a plethora of talent that made a name for themselves on the day and this season have gone on to do big things.

The Gary Moore trained Spirit D'Annou landed the opener and has since gone on to win this season at the Betfair Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown.

Crambo for Fergal O'Brien announced himself at this meeting last year as a hurdler to follow as he took the valuable Grade 3 Handicap on the card and is now a Grade 1 winner over hurdles.

This meeting has been prolific for finding stars of the future and this year could very much be the same, and we hope you can join us there.