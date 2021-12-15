Betfair Exchange Trophy Odds: Benson being backed to trouble market leaders

Both No Ordinary Joe 5.04/1 and West Cork 5.59/2 head the market for Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy but it's another runner the market has shortened drastically.

Dr Richard Newland's Benson has been cut from 17.016/1 into 10.09/1 as we are just one day away from the 48 hour declarations being confirmed.

The six-year-old has been hot in the market and is also fancied to succeed, according to Tony Calvin who filed his antepost column earlier this week.

This will be Benson's third run since a 329 day break, having finished fifth at Cheltenham before going one better at Sandown earlier in the month.

Goshen has drifted since the start of the week and can now be backed at 13.012/1, having opened at 10.09/1, with punters looking elsewhere to trouble the market leaders.

There's also been little love for Samarrive, who has been easy to back, opening up at 6.05/1 but is currently 7.06/1 on the sportsbook at the time of writing. Despite having scored impressively at Sandown, those dipping their toes into the market aren't keen on the four-year-old adding to that success this Saturday.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: "The big mover has been Benson who we can see has almost halved in price. The Greatwood winner, West Cork, is another shorting at the head of the market and is 9/2 from 11/2."