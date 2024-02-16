Betfair Ascot Chase: Timeform's expert verdict

Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Betfair Ascot Chase

Betfair Ascot Chase

15:36 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

One-time top-class chaser who took a step back in the right direction when fourth in Grade 2 Cotswold Chase (that he won in 2023) at Cheltenham (25.2f, good to soft) three weeks ago, his chance compromised no end by a serious tack problem. Prone to mistakes though, so likely he'll come up short, as he did when chasing home L'Homme Presse in the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

2. L'Homme Presse (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Top-class chaser who impressively landed the Rehearsal Chase in November 2022. Second when unseating his rider at the last in the King George VI Chase at Kempton the following month and, after a year on the sidelines, made the perfect return with a commanding win in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield (22f) last month. This should tee him up nicely for the Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

3. Pic D'Orhy (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Only defeat in an excellent 2022/23 campaign came when unable to live with Shishkin in this corresponding race. Ended the season with a first Grade 1 success at Aintree and made a winning return in a Grade 2 over C&D before pulling clear with the progressive Banbridge in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton (20.5f) five weeks ago. Stacks to like, with a great back catalogue of right-handed runs to his name.

4. Sail Away (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Made it to the racecourse just twice last season, latterly running his rivals ragged from the front in an 8-runner Ayr handicap (3m, good) in April. Beaten fair and square in three handicaps this term (latest a premier event), though, and will surely find this company all too much.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

A small but select field for this Grade 1 and it's L'HOMME PRESSE who gets the nod having made the perfect return from over a year on the sidelines in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield last month. He can add a third top-level success to an already glittering C.V. at the expense of Pic D'Orhy, who was back to his best when pulling clear with Banbridge in the Silviniaco Conti at Kempton 5 weeks ago and found only Shishkin too strong in last year's renewal.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. L'Homme Presse

2. Pic D'Orhy

3. Ahoy Senor