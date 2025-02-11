Betfair Ascot Chase Betting: Nicholls runner D'Orhy the Pic of antepost market

Last year's winner 11/10 2.11 to repeat victory on Saturday

L'homme Presse next in the market for Grade 1

Pic D'Orhy is the favourite to make it consecutive wins in this Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase after the antepost market went live on the sponsor's Sportsbook.

Paul Nicholls' horse is 11/102.11 and the Betfair ambassador trainer would be delighted to see his horse come home again in the 2025 renewal of the Grade 1.

The trainer could also have Hitman 10/111.00 who ran last weekend at Newbury when second in the Grade 2 Denman Chase.

A consecutive win in the race won't be easy and Betfair's Barry Orr said: ''An interesting set of entries with last years winner, Pic D'Orhy, just heading the betting at 11/102.11, while the Betfair Cotswold Chase winner, L'Homme Presse, is 6/42.50.

"The entry of Corbetts Cross catches the eye and he is currently a 5/16.00 chance."

Corbetts Cross, which is trained by Emmet Mullins, is a Cheltenham Gold Cup chance at the Festival which starts just over one month from today on 11 March.

Last year, Corbetts Cross was a Cheltenham Festival winner in the National Hunt Chase.

There are two other Betfair-sponsored races on the card for what promises to be a fantastic day of racing.

Impose Toi is the favourite to win the Betfair Exchange handicap hurdle, while Victtorino leads the market for the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase.

The Betfair Ascot Chase - Sponsors Odds:

11/102.11 - Pic D'Orhy

6/42.50 - L'Homme Presse

4/15.00 - Le Patron

5/16.00 - Corbetts Cross

10/111.00 - Blue Lord, Hitman

50/151.00 Flegmatik