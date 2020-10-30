US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Mutamakina ready on US debut

Race 6 19:22 Belmont Park - Mutamakina

Mutamakina is an interesting runner in this Stakes race over one mile and a half on the Widener turf course.

This well related filly finished a creditable eighth behind Audarya in a Group 1 at Deauville in August. She kept on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. She has some outstanding form in the book notably when finishing second to the brilliant Sottsass at Longchamp last year. She makes her US debut for trainer Christophe Clement and should be ready to do herself justice. The turf course has had plenty of rain the past few days and the underfoot conditions will suit. BSP is recommended.

Wootton Asset worth another chance

Race 8 20:27 Belmont Park - Wootton Asset

Wootton Asset should go close in this Stakes race on the inner turf.

This colt was narrowly beaten on US debut when finishing second in a Stakes race at Laurel Park earlier this month. He was hampered at the start, but recovered to produce a strong run inside the final furlong and would have won in another stride. This was a super effort from this lightly raced individual and compensation awaits. He has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and put in a bullet eight days ago. He won a couple of races in France and is a nice type. Trainer Graham Motion will have him spot on today and a big run is expected. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.