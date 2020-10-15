To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Ten for Ten Belmont Park
Today's best bet Ten for Ten runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when Flown won at Keenland. Nick is back with two selections from Belmont Park...

"This was a promising debut and significant improvement is expected"

Back Ten for Ten Race 8 at BSP in the 21:14 at Belmont Park

Niiji to graduate

Race 2 17:55 Belmont Park - Niiji

Niiji is taken to open her account in this $50k maiden claimer on the Widener turf course.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing sixth in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga in August. She hugged the rail behind the leaders in to the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the pace lifted. Trainer Linda Rice drops her in class and stretches her out to the mile distance, which should bring about improvement. Jockey Jose Lezcano is riding out of his skin at present, and will give her every assistance from the saddle. BSP is recommended.

Ten for Ten big improver

Race 8 21:14 Belmont Park - Ten for Ten

Ten for Ten should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Frosted finished second in a warm Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last month. He missed the break, but made a four-wide move on the turn, and was never nearer at the line. This was a promising debut and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Shug McGaughey adds blinkers to help him focus. He should relish the extra yardage, and it is nice to see jockey Jose Ortiz ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +96.22

This week so far...

Staked: 7

Returned: 7.5

Recommended bets

Back Niiji Race 2 at BSP in the 17:55 at Belmont Park
Back Ten for Ten Race 8 at BSP in the 21:14 at Belmont Park

