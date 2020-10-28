US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Belmont (US) 29th Oct (R1 1m1f Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 29 October, 5.15pm
|Fried Rice King
|Allured
|Latin Love Bug
|Microscope
|Mr. Shortandsimple
|King Of American
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Thursday card at Belmont Park...
"She has been working well ahead of this assignment, and trainer Shug McGaughey is in cracking form with a 30% strike rate"
Back Seaside Retreat Race 7 at BSP in the 20:25 at Belmont Park
Allured the one
Race 1 17:15 Belmont Park - Allured
Allured should go close in this $20k non-winner of two on the main track.
This gelding finished second in a $50k non-winner of two over this course earlier this month. He made a four wide move on the home turn, but could not get to grips with the impressive winner. Trainer Orlando Noda and his brother are astute conditioners and do very well with a small string. Noda drops him aggressively and stretches him out in distance. The gifted apprentice Luis Cardenas has the riding assignment which is another positive. The likely favourite Fried Rice King looks vulnerable so BSP is recommended.
Seaside Retreat the big improver
Race 7 20:25 Belmont Park - Seaside Retreat
Seaside Retreat should run well at a decent price in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related filly finished a distant second on debut in a similar race last November. She made up a lot of ground in the closing stages, but made no impression on the wide margin winner. This was a pleasing debut from this Phipps family homebred, and should have more to offer as a three-year-old. She has been working well ahead of this assignment, and trainer Shug McGaughey is in cracking form with a 30% strike rate. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +96.82
This week so far…
Staked: 6
Returned: 6.48
