US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

I’llhandalthecash Belmont Park
Today's best bet I’llhandalthecash runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his best bet Ten for Ten won easily. Nick is back at Belmont Park with two decent priced fancies...

"I have been singing the praises of trainer Ray Handal for a while now"

Back I’llhandalthecash Race 9 at BSP in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

Texas Basin to graduate

Race 6 20:04 Belmont Park - Texas Basin

I like the look of Texas Basin in this Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing sixth in a similar event over this course last month. Despite showing signs of inexperience, he put in some good work in the straight and finished the race willingly. This was an excellent first effort and further improvement is expected. His work tab is solid, and the George Weaver stable is in super form with a 25% strike rate. BSP is the way to go.

I'llhandalthecash to upset rivals

Race 9 21:47 Belmont Park - I'llhandalthecash

I'llhandalthecash could run well at a big price in this Stakes race on the inner turf.

This well related filly finished down the field behind the talented Got Stormy in a Grade 3 at Kentucky Downs last month. He was never a factor, and did not appear to handle the undulations. He won at this level back in July when outbattling a quality field ,which reads well in the context of this race. I have been singing the praises of trainer Ray Handal for a while now. He is a talented conditioner who has a bright future ahead of him. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +97.66

This week so far…


Staked: 9

Returned: 10.94

Recommended bets

Back Texas Basin Race 6 at BSP in the 20:04 at Belmont Park
Back I’llhandalthecash Race 9 at BSP in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

Bet slip

Close

