US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Monday

Skippingandajumpin to graduate

Race 3 18:57 Belmont Park - Skippingandajumpin

Skippingandajumpin should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last month. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a better performance than it looked. He faced some talented maidens in a competitive looking race. Trainer Kelly Breen drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a much-improved effort. Breen has a 25% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming for the first time. BSP is recommended.

Binkster to topple rivals

Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Binkster

Binkster is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished third in a restricted Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He made a four-wide move in the straight but could not get to grips with the game winner. This was a super effort and will benefit from the return to allowance company. Trainer Raymond Handal does not have a large string, but is a shrewd operator. Handal boasts an impressive 23% strike rate and places his horses where they can be competitive. This is a wide-open race so BSP is recommended.