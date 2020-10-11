US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Monday

Belmont (US) 12th Oct (R3 6f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 6.57pm
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Chrome Dixie won at 4.0 BSP. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more fancies...
"Trainer Raymond Handal does not have a large string, but is a shrewd operator"
Skippingandajumpin to graduate
Race 3 18:57 Belmont Park - Skippingandajumpin
Skippingandajumpin should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.
This colt finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last month. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a better performance than it looked. He faced some talented maidens in a competitive looking race. Trainer Kelly Breen drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a much-improved effort. Breen has a 25% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming for the first time. BSP is recommended.
Binkster to topple rivals
Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Binkster
Binkster is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.
This gelding finished third in a restricted Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He made a four-wide move in the straight but could not get to grips with the game winner. This was a super effort and will benefit from the return to allowance company. Trainer Raymond Handal does not have a large string, but is a shrewd operator. Handal boasts an impressive 23% strike rate and places his horses where they can be competitive. This is a wide-open race so BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +95.72
This week so far…
Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0
