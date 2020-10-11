To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

French Open Tennis Tips

Premier League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Monday

Binkster Belmont Park
Today's best bet Binkster runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Chrome Dixie won at 4.0 BSP. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more fancies...

"Trainer Raymond Handal does not have a large string, but is a shrewd operator"

Back Binkster Race 8 at BSP in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

Skippingandajumpin to graduate

Race 3 18:57 Belmont Park - Skippingandajumpin

Skippingandajumpin should open his account in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga last month. He chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. This was a better performance than it looked. He faced some talented maidens in a competitive looking race. Trainer Kelly Breen drops him aggressively and should be rewarded with a much-improved effort. Breen has a 25% strike rate with horses dropping to maiden claiming for the first time. BSP is recommended.

Binkster to topple rivals

Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Binkster

Binkster is my idea of the winner of this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished third in a restricted Stakes race at Saratoga in August. He made a four-wide move in the straight but could not get to grips with the game winner. This was a super effort and will benefit from the return to allowance company. Trainer Raymond Handal does not have a large string, but is a shrewd operator. Handal boasts an impressive 23% strike rate and places his horses where they can be competitive. This is a wide-open race so BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +95.72

This week so far…

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Skippingandajumpin Race 3 at BSP in the 18:57 at Belmont Park
Back Binkster Race 8 at BSP in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

Belmont (US) 12th Oct (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 12 October, 6.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sam And Sy
Bowing Snowman
Skippingandajumpin
In The Zone
Go Cash Go
Cape Cod Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 12th Oct (R8 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 12 October, 9.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brush Country
Binkster
Blindwillie Mctell
Clench
Morning Breez
Cost Basis
Chowda
Ink Splotz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles