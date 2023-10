A Bath NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Bath NAP - 15:32 - Back Roundabout Silver

No. 4 (4) Roundabout Silver SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

Roundabout Silver won his penultimate start over this course and distance before running at least as well in defeat when finishing third at Epsom last time. That was a particularly good effort as he fared best of those ridden prominently in a well-run race, sticking to his task well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and a quarter. Roundabout Silver can line up from the same mark today and seems sure to go well again back at this venue.

Back Roundabout Silver @ 3.7511/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Bath Next Best - 15:02 - Back Eton College

No. 1 (10) Eton College (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66

Eton College made it two wins from his last three starts with a decisive last-to-first success at Ffos Las in August, impressing with his strength at the finish as he stormed home to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. He was arguably value for extra and a further 3 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prove beyond him if he continues in the same rich vein of form.

Back Eton College @ 5.04/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Bath Each-Way - 14:02 - Back It's How We Roll

No. 6 (1) It's How We Roll (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Joe Leavy

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 52

It's How We Roll ran another solid race when filling the runner-up spot at Windsor last time, staying on well to be beaten just a length and a half. That was his third podium finish in a row and he lines up today from an unchanged mark. It's surely just a matter of time before he gets his head back in front and this looks a good opportunity on his first run for James Evans (formerly trained by Henry Oliver).