Hourless - 20:10 Bath

Hourless proved a different proposition when making a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, doing well to overcome a pace bias to score a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length. He can have his effort upgraded as he came from last to first in a steadily-run contest, also having to deal with a bit of trouble in running, and a small 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates him. Hhe is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so sets a high standard, and there is the prospect of more to come.

No. 8 (1) Hourless SBK 7/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 49

NEXT BEST

Beryl Burton - 19:10 Bath

Beryl Burton has started the season really well with two runner-up efforts and was perhaps unlucky not to go close at Pontefract last time when she was the only one of the first five home not to have been ridden handily. Beryl Burton was travelling well when having to wait for a gap from over two furlongs out and that resulted in her conceding first run. She did well to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner after running on well and she still looks fairly treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights.