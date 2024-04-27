Tony Calvin Tips

Bath Racing Tips: Ciara Pearl can complete hat-trick

Horse racing at Bath
The runners dash for home at Bath

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Bath on Sunday.

  • A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Bath Nap - 15:55 - Back Ciara Pearl

    Ciara Pearl has made a pleasing start to her career and took her record to three wins and two runner-up efforts from five starts when successful at Kempton a couple of weeks ago.

    Ciara Pearl beat the reopposing Hotaugustnight on her return at Lingfield three weeks ago, making the most of securing first run from her rival, and she took a step forward to defy a penalty at Kempton.

    She only won by a neck at Kempton but always looked to be holding off the runnr-up inside the final furlong and a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates this progressive and unexposed filly who should have no problem coping with the return to turf (was only narrowly denied here on debut last season).

    Back Ciara Pearl @ 9/43.25 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Bath Next Best - 15:20 - Back Squeezebox

    Squeezebox fared well last season after joining Mick Appleby from Ireland, winning twice during the campaign in handicaps at Yarmouth and Newmarket.

    He was also runner-up on his final couple of starts of the season and ran right up to his best when last seen at Catterick in September on his first try at a mile and a half.

    Squeezebox found only a lightly-raced three-year-old who had won her previous start too strong and, still relatively unexposed at middle-distances, he should give a good account off the same mark on his return.

    Back Squeezebox @ 3/14.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

