- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Ben Curtis
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Ayr on Monday...
"...she gets the nod to confirm the promise of that run now..."
Timeform on Turn Back Time
Turn Back Time showed definite signs of ability and looked unlucky not to finish closer when third on debut in a minor event at Brighton two weeks ago, meeting some trouble in-running, but keeping on well when switched out. It's likely that experience won't have been wasted on her and she gets the nod to confirm the promise of that run now.
Toussarok remains with just his debut win to his name, but it is hard to argue with his consistency and he has been knocking on the door of late. He has found only one too good the last twice, proving better than ever at Hamilton last time despite being weak in the betting. The return to seven furlongs should be in his favour and he is easily the most appealing in this field.
Arranmore has made a positive start for David O'Meara, opening his account for the yard at Carlisle last month and resuming winning ways over this trip at Ripon two weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that success, showing a good attitude to outbattle the runner-up in the closing stages. He is clearly thriving at present and is expected to record another win.
Smart Stat
Out of Breath - 16:30 Ayr
£19.36 - Grant Tuer's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Ayr 19th Jul (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Turn Back Time
|Chelsea Annie
|Fille De La Lune
|Fifteen Summers
|Maggies Joy
Ayr 19th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Toussarok
|Call Me Ginger
|Poets Magic
|Get Knotted
|The Thin Blue Line
|Higher Kingdom
|Trinity Lake
|La Rav
Ayr 19th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 19 July, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arranmore
|Tommy G
|Flying Moon
|Tilsitt
|Merricourt
|Wild Hope
|Wild Thunder
|Late Arrival
|Red Bond
|Great Colaci