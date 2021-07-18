Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Turn Back Time - 13:00 Ayr

Turn Back Time showed definite signs of ability and looked unlucky not to finish closer when third on debut in a minor event at Brighton two weeks ago, meeting some trouble in-running, but keeping on well when switched out. It's likely that experience won't have been wasted on her and she gets the nod to confirm the promise of that run now.

Toussarok - 14:45 Ayr

Toussarok remains with just his debut win to his name, but it is hard to argue with his consistency and he has been knocking on the door of late. He has found only one too good the last twice, proving better than ever at Hamilton last time despite being weak in the betting. The return to seven furlongs should be in his favour and he is easily the most appealing in this field.

Arranmore - 15:55 Ayr

Arranmore has made a positive start for David O'Meara, opening his account for the yard at Carlisle last month and resuming winning ways over this trip at Ripon two weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that success, showing a good attitude to outbattle the runner-up in the closing stages. He is clearly thriving at present and is expected to record another win.

Recommended bets

Back Turn Back Time @ 3.02/1 in the 13:00 at Ayr
Back Toussarok @ 5.04/1 in the 14:45 at Ayr
Back Arranmore @ 4.57/2 in the 15:55 at Ayr

