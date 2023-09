An Ayr NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ayr Nap - 13:15 - Back Lunar Streets

No. 3 (6) Lunar Streets (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 76

Lunar Streets made a winning debut at Leicester last month without having to be asked for anything like maximum effort, and she also shaped well when runner-up under a penalty at Carlisle last time in a race that failed to provide enough of a test of stamina.

Lunar Streets had to settle for second behind a well-backed rival who showed a really likeable attitude, but she would have given the winner more to think about had she not run green and been able to get organised sooner.

The way Lunar Streets kept on inside the final furlong was encouraging, though, and that strength at the finish allied with some stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree suggests she ought to relish the step up to an extended seven furlongs on her handicap debut.

Ayr Next Best - 13:45 - Back Almarada Prince

No. 7 (9) Almarada Prince (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Craig Lidster

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

Almarada Prince shaped as if in need of the run when sixth on debut at Pontefract in July and he duly took a big step forward to get off the mark at Thirsk last month despite still not looking like the finished article.

He then progressed again to defy a penalty at Hamilton last time, finding plenty in a well-run race at the minimum trip in which the front pair pulled clear.

He will have no issue stepping back up to six furlongs - his Thirsk win was achieved at the trip - and he looks to have been handed a fair opening mark on his nursery debut, especially with his progressive profile offering hope of further to come.

Ayr Each-Way - 15:25 - Back Music Society

No. 2 (11) Music Society (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 79

Music Society won the Bronze Cup in 2019 and was a creditable sixth in it last year and he looks set to give another good account of himself in this competitive six-furlong handicap.

He's still searching for a first win this season but has run some creditable races and was beaten only half a length when runner-up in another big-field event over this course and distance in July.

He found a solid run of form coming to a halt at York after that but he looked back on good terms with himself when fifth at Goodwood last time and has since been dropped another 2 lb. He is now 2 lb below his last winning mark and ought to go well over a course and distance that suit.