NAP

Lone Star - 13:45 Ayr

Lone Star scored in good style at Newcastle in December and then arguably ran a better race in defeat when runner-up off a 7lb higher mark at Market Rasen last week. Lone Star gave her all at Market Rasen but was unlucky to bump into a progressive rival who was completing a hat-trick and has won again since. She is able to run off the same mark here as she did at Market Rasen and she holds strong claims.

No. 4 Lone Star SBK 7/5 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Joe Williamson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Halondo - 14:45 Ayr

Halondo shaped nicely when runner-up in a two-mile maiden hurdle here last time, finding only a short-priced Irish raider too strong. Halondo stuck to his task well after being headed early in the straight, rallying to regain second close home, and the way he boxed on suggests he should appreciate this step up in trip to an extended two and a half miles. He has shown run-by-run progress over hurdles and there could be more to come over this longer trip, while a tongue tie is added in a bid to bring about a bigger effort.