An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Ascot Nap - 15:00 - Back Victtorino

No. 1 Victtorino (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 142

Victtorino is still only a five-year-old, but he had plenty of form over fences when trained in France, and relished the return to this sphere when winning a competitive handicap over course and distance on just his second start for Venetia Williams last month.

There was plenty to like about how he moved through that race, not always fluent on the second circuit, but travelling into the lead like a horse well ahead of his mark in the straight.

The winning margin may have been somewhat flattering with the fallers at the final fence, but he has only been raised 4 lb for that success, and remains a horse to be positive about.

Back Victtorino @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Ascot Next Best - 12:40 - Back Idefix de Ciergues

No. 6 Idefix De Ciergues (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 106

Idefix de Ciergues was a £75,000 purchase out of the pointing field and he has made a promising start over hurdles, shaping like a thorough stayer in both of his starts.

He wasn't suited by a drop back in trip on his latest start at Bangor, given a positive ride but he was a spent force when jumping the final flight in untidy fashion.

Idefix de Ciergues remains with plenty of potential now making his handicap debut, especially now moving up to a trip around three miles, and he is more than capable of winning races from this mark.

Back Idefix de Ciergues @ 9/110.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Ascot Each Way - 15:35 - Back Nemean Lion

No. 2 Nemean Lion (Ger) SBK 15/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

Plenty who ran in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time lock horns again and Nemean Lion is fancied to lay down a stronger challenge to Iberico Lord this time.

Nemean Lion looked a handicapper going places when winning the Welsh Champion Hurdle two starts back and shaped better than the bare result in heavy ground at Cheltenham.

A couple of mistakes at the third and second-last appeared to take there toll, but he had moved through he race powerfully prior to that, and is expected to be much better suited by this likely sounder surface now. He had some useful form on the Flat and remains with handicapping scope in this field.