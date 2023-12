An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 13:20 - Back Welcome To Cartries

No. 11 Welcom To Cartries (Fr) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.62 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

A winning pointer in Ireland on his only start and a half-brother to a useful jumper in France, Welcome To Cartries shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut for Paul Nicholls in a maiden hurdle at Ascot last month and can go one better in this similar contest over a slightly longer trip back at the same track.

Welcome To Cartries had a nip-and-tuck battle with Beat The Bat for much of the straight last time, but the latter's greater experience probably proved decisive as he got on top late on by a head. Welcome To Cartries jumped fluently, though, and is sure to progress, with the third that day Ideal des Bordes having 15 lengths to make up on him here.

Ascot Next Best - 15:05 - Back Djelo

No. 2 Djelo (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Djelo can continue an excellent run of form for Venetia Williams' stable and win the Noel Novices' Chase against his three rivals. While this is a step up in class to graded company, Djelo has earned it from winning handicaps at Aintree and Newbury on his two runs over fences so far.

He won gamely on the first occasion but was an impressive winner when following up under hands and heels at Newbury earlier this month from Persian Time who could give the form a timely boost in the novices' handicap at 13:55. Djelo's form over fences looks more solid than Might I's, while Unexpected Party has to give weight all round and Kandoo Kid has a bit more improvement to find.

Ascot Each-Way - 12:45 - Back Immortal Fame

No. 9 Immortal Fame (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Cameron Iles

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 107

A switch to fences didn't really work out for Immortal Fame last season but after a good second at Chepstow on his reappearance, he was soon back to winning ways over hurdles last time when making the running and digging deep for a neck win over Burrows Hall at Doncaster with some other in-form rivals completing the frame.

Put up just 3 lb for that win, Immortal Fame is fancied to feature again from towards the bottom of the weights. This is a handicap for conditional riders, and he'll have the assistance of Cameron Iles, taking a valuable 8 lb off his back, who has won on four of his last five rides for Tom Lacey.