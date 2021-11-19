To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Ascot Racing Tips: Defi can bounce back

Defi du Seuil in full flight
Defi du Seuil could be a cut above his rivals at Ascot

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Saturday.

NAP

Defi du Seuil - 14:05 Ascot

Defi du Seuil has a bit to prove after a couple of flops last season but he could be a completely different proposition after a break and returning at a time when the Philip Hobbs yard is among the winners. Defi du Seuil has previous for bouncing back after a poor campaign - he flopped in open company as a hurdler - and if he gets back to something like his best he should prove too good for these rivals as his Grade 1-winning form is the best on offer.

NEXT BEST

Ask A Honey Bee - 12:55 Ascot

Ask A Honey Bee enjoyed success in bumpers and over hurdles - he won three times in bumpers and twice over hurdles - but this winning pointer should make into a better chaser. He made an encouraging start when runner-up in a novice handicap on his chase debut at Uttoxeter last month and wasn't disgraced when runner-up to a subsequent winner in novice company at Exeter a few weeks ago. This does not look like a strong race and it presents Ask A Honey Bee with a good opportunity.

EACH-WAY

Emmpressive Lady - 13:30 Ascot

Emmpressive Lady enjoyed a productive first campaign over hurdles last season, winning on a couple of occasions and putting up an even better effort in defeat when runner-up at Kempton on her first crack at three miles. She was below that level on her final start of the campaign but she would have been unsuited by the drop in trip and will benefit from the return to three miles on her reappearance. She remains relatively unexposed at this trip so it would be no surprise if she still had a bit to offer.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Defi du Seuil @ 4.03/1 in the 14:05 at Ascot
NEXT BEST - Back Ask A Honey Bee @ 3.02/1 in the 12:55 at Ascot
EACH-WAY Back Emmpressive Lady @ 7.06/1 in the 13:30 at Ascot

Ascot 20th Nov (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 November, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ask A Honey Bee
Jeremy Pass
Rapper
Point of Principle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 20th Nov (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 November, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Martha Brae
Shantou Sunset
Go Millie Go
Get The Appeal
Tequila Blaze
Jubilympics
Emmpressive Lady
Coded Message
Coillte Eile
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ascot 20th Nov (2m5f Grd2 Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dashel Drasher
Defi Du Seuil
Master Tommytucker
Lostintranslation
Bennys King
Pistol Whipped
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips