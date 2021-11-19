- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Ascot Racing Tips: Defi can bounce back
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Saturday.
NAP
Defi du Seuil has a bit to prove after a couple of flops last season but he could be a completely different proposition after a break and returning at a time when the Philip Hobbs yard is among the winners. Defi du Seuil has previous for bouncing back after a poor campaign - he flopped in open company as a hurdler - and if he gets back to something like his best he should prove too good for these rivals as his Grade 1-winning form is the best on offer.
NEXT BEST
Ask A Honey Bee enjoyed success in bumpers and over hurdles - he won three times in bumpers and twice over hurdles - but this winning pointer should make into a better chaser. He made an encouraging start when runner-up in a novice handicap on his chase debut at Uttoxeter last month and wasn't disgraced when runner-up to a subsequent winner in novice company at Exeter a few weeks ago. This does not look like a strong race and it presents Ask A Honey Bee with a good opportunity.
EACH-WAY
Emmpressive Lady - 13:30 Ascot
Emmpressive Lady enjoyed a productive first campaign over hurdles last season, winning on a couple of occasions and putting up an even better effort in defeat when runner-up at Kempton on her first crack at three miles. She was below that level on her final start of the campaign but she would have been unsuited by the drop in trip and will benefit from the return to three miles on her reappearance. She remains relatively unexposed at this trip so it would be no surprise if she still had a bit to offer.
