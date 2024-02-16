Serial Winners

Ascot Racing Tips: Apple holds the aces

Horse racing at Ascot
There's good-quality jumps racing at Ascot on Saturday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Saturday.

  An Ascot Nap, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

    Ascot Nap - 13:50 - Back Apple Away

    Apple Away, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler, wasn't sharp enough to make an impact in a good-quality graduation chase over a trip short of her best on her first start over fences at Haydock in November, but she took a big step forward to run out an emphatic winner of a beginners' chase at Leicester the following month.

    That was only a three-runner affair but her two rivals had both won Grade 2s over hurdles and Apple Away proved far too good, powering 31 lengths clear of Makin'yourmindup (a subsequent winner) who paid the price for trying to run the finish out of the favourite.

    Apple Away was a distant second behind Grey Dawning in a Grade 2 at Warwick last time but she shaped better than the lengths beaten would suggest after helping to force a strong pace, and she can make her class tell here in receipt of her 7 lb sex allowance.

    Back Apple Away @ 13/82.63 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Ascot Next Best - 16:10 - Back Loup de Maulde

    Loup de Maulde progressed well after joining Robbie Llewellyn last season, winning four times during a productive campaign.

    As well as being a tough and reliable sort, Loup de Maulde is a strong-travelling hurdler and he shaped well when runner-up on his return at Huntingdon last month, typically moving smoothly into contention.

    He is entitled to be fitter with that belated reappearance under his belt and it's worth noting that the cheekpieces he wore last season - but weren't applied at Huntingdon - are back on here.

    Back Loup de Maulde @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Ascot Each-Way - 14:25 - Back Irish Hill

    Irish Hill won this race last season and can launch a bold bid from a 3 lb lower mark this time around.

    He hasn't won since registering that decisive success 12 months ago and he was only mid-division in the Lanzarote Hurdle on his latest start, but he shaped better than the result would suggest at Kempton as he fared best of the trio who forced the pace.

    He had been a creditable second at Newbury prior to that and looks interesting from a falling mark, especially with good-value claimer Freddie Gingell taking off another 5 lb.

    Back Irish Hill @ 15/28.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

Ascot 17th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

