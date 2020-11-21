US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday

Freedomofthepress a good thing

Race 6 19:15 Aqueduct - Freedomofthepress

Freedomofthepress should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Lovestruck at the Spa in September. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. She has a similar profile to Counterpart Risk, who did this column a favour yesterday when winning her maiden in great style. I think she is open to significant improvement and can give the Chad Brown stable another winner. BSP is recommended.

Ziyad for Motion

Race 9 20:45 Aqueduct - Ziyad

Ziyad is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Grade 3 on the turf.

This gelding ran well on US debut when finishing third to Red Knight in the Grade 3 Sycamore at Keeneland last month. He held every chance in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages.

No. 8 (8) Ziyad Trainer: H. Graham Motion, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

He has rock solid form against some of the best horses in Europe, including a third place finish in a Group 1 at Saint Cloud in June. Trainer Graham Motion is not overly hard on his horses in the morning and this classy individual has every right to show improved form. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.

