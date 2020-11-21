- Trainer: H. Graham Motion, USA
- Jockey: Manuel Franco
- Age: 5
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when both his selections won. Nick is back at Aqueduct with two more fancies...
"Trainer Graham Motion is not overly hard on his horses in the morning and this classy individual has every right to show improved form"
Freedomofthepress a good thing
Race 6 19:15 Aqueduct - Freedomofthepress
Freedomofthepress should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Lovestruck at the Spa in September. He made a strong move at the entrance to the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. She has a similar profile to Counterpart Risk, who did this column a favour yesterday when winning her maiden in great style. I think she is open to significant improvement and can give the Chad Brown stable another winner. BSP is recommended.
Ziyad for Motion
Ziyad is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Grade 3 on the turf.
This gelding ran well on US debut when finishing third to Red Knight in the Grade 3 Sycamore at Keeneland last month. He held every chance in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages.
He has rock solid form against some of the best horses in Europe, including a third place finish in a Group 1 at Saint Cloud in June. Trainer Graham Motion is not overly hard on his horses in the morning and this classy individual has every right to show improved form. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
Boost your odds on one horse every day!
Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.
Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +90.71
This week so far…
Staked: 9
Returned: 7.0
Recommended bets
Aque (US) 21st Nov (R6 1m1f Mdn)Show Hide
Saturday 21 November, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Miss Bonnie T
|Actually
|Coworth Park
|White Frost
|Little Nutter
|Evvie Jets
|Tic Tic Tic Boom
|Freedomofthepress
|Bella Bettina
|Fool Yourself
|Dame Of Malta
|Lijana
|Obligatory
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Aque (US) 21st Nov (R9 6f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 21 November, 8.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Real Factor
|Changi
|Postulation
|Sadlers Joy
|North Dakota
|Tintoretto
|Fame To Famous
|Ziyad
|Aquaphobia
|Red Knight
|Doctor Mounty
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today